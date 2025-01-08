XPO (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded by Susquehanna to Neutral

Susquehanna downgraded shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $155.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $160.00.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $135.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. XPO has a 1-year low of $80.26 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that XPO will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPO

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in XPO by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 125.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 36.2% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 40,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO in the third quarter worth about $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

