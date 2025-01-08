Paul Andrew Moore Sells 21,200 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $316,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $219,935.72. This trade represents a 58.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zymeworks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth $47,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 8,049.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Leerink Partners raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

