Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at UBS Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Ventum Financial increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.38.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$12.58 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$9.85 and a 52-week high of C$17.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.12). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

About Lundin Mining



Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

