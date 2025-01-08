Timothy Regan Sells 10,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,602.60. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 30th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $75,950.00.
- On Friday, November 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $67,925.00.
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $64,275.00.
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $65,450.00.
Dropbox Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:DBX opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on Dropbox
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2,479.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dropbox
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.