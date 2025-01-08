Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$129.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$132.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$132.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.50.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$100.58 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$44.29 and a 1 year high of C$113.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$95.10. The company has a market cap of C$8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 19,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.17, for a total value of C$1,990,650.43. Also, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total transaction of C$521,650.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

