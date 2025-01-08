EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVIFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

EVI Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

EVI opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.34 million, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EVI Industries has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in EVI Industries by 206.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

