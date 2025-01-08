Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upgraded Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.80 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$6.07 and a one year high of C$10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

