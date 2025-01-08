Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WSR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WSR

Whitestone REIT Stock Down 0.9 %

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

WSR stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $692.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.71%.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.