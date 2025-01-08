Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TXG. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares raised Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$31.25 to C$37.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.81.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.79 and a twelve month high of C$32.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.92.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of C$427.96 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.6254502 EPS for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.