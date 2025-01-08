Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ultrapar Participações to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 21,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

