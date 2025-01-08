StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $22.27.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.27%.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

