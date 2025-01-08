Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$58.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.89.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of ATZ opened at C$56.91 on Tuesday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$24.96 and a 12-month high of C$59.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The company has a market cap of C$5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 83.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.13.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$615.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$581.10 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$230,000.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$92,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,800. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

