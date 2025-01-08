Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded to Outperform at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has $48.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.61.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -255.17%.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,652 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 428.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,820,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,997 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $75,347,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,205,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,492,000 after buying an additional 955,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,021.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 994,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,181,000 after buying an additional 947,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

