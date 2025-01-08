Wayne A.I. Frederick Sells 1,829 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total value of $462,901.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,401.05. This trade represents a 21.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wayne A.I. Frederick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Friday, October 11th, Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80.

Workday Stock Down 1.8 %

WDAY stock opened at $249.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.