Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Downgraded to “Market Perform” Rating by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$58.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$52.50.

ATZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$58.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Aritzia from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.89.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATZ

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$56.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$48.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.13. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$24.96 and a 1-year high of C$59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of C$5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of C$615.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$581.10 million. Research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,800 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$174,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 77,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.