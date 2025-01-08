Truist Financial Cuts Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $56.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is -206.06%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,554.27. This trade represents a 6.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.52 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,876,110.56. The trade was a 0.88 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 222.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

