Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ERO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ventum Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.92.

TSE ERO opened at C$20.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.78. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$18.38 and a 52-week high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.44 per share, with a total value of C$194,400.00. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

