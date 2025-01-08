Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

WIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Investec downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

WIT stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. Wipro has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 361.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 89,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 69,755 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Wipro by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 195,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

