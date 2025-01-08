United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPS. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.30.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.40. The company has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $122.01 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

