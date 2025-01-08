Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Given Equal Weight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $615.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $670.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TYL. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.77.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $563.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $397.80 and a 1-year high of $638.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.78, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,187.78. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.72, for a total transaction of $1,808,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,504. The trade was a 20.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,252 shares of company stock worth $26,096,928 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

