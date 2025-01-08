Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.30.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $230.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.82 and a 200-day moving average of $238.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 111.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.