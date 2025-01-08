GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 6,502 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.