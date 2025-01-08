Range Financial Group LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 625.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,162 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,334,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $730.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $760.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $968.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $693.00 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,050.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

