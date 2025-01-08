iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after acquiring an additional 161,302 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,001.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 353,790 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 73,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.