Diversified Trust Co Purchases 500 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 407,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $420.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $475.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.68. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.12 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $471.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,191.57. The trade was a 90.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,940. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,235 shares of company stock worth $3,618,954 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

