First County Bank CT Has $319,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First County Bank CT cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.3% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $191.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $170.13 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.93 and a 200-day moving average of $193.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

