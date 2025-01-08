Diversified Trust Co Sells 7,475 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 879.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Target by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Target by 22.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 79.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $188.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.57.

Target Trading Up 0.0 %

Target stock opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.71. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

