First County Bank CT Sells 167 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First County Bank CT decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,702.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $580.10 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.07 and a 12-month high of $612.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $588.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,940 shares of company stock worth $13,717,979. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

