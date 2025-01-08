First County Bank CT Sells 1,650 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First County Bank CT cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,365,000 after buying an additional 399,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,751,000 after purchasing an additional 570,703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,501,000 after buying an additional 39,189 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

NYSE:DD opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.69. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

