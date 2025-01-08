Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Lessened by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total transaction of $3,457,209.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,516.83. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,686,464. The trade was a 27.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $635.37 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $449.89 and a 12-month high of $712.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $672.93 and its 200-day moving average is $612.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PH shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $691.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $722.94.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

