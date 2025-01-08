Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,530,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,801 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Target by 9,940.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,458 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Target by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,295,000 after buying an additional 1,502,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,542,000 after buying an additional 1,046,044 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 711.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,762,000 after buying an additional 768,479 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.57.

Target Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TGT opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.71. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.