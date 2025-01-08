Kevin Rayment Purchases 52 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) COO Kevin Rayment purchased 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.12 per share, with a total value of $15,814.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,072,059.92. This represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $348.70 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.05 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.96.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.00.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

