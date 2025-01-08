AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $153.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $122.37 and a 1-year high of $178.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

AptarGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 10th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $162,752.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,977.84. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $5,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,530,412.80. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 446.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

