NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $49.48 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.72 and its 200 day moving average is $128.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,071,886 shares of company stock valued at $140,997,550. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

