Michael Wittmann Sells 3,125 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Wittmann sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $13,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,314.95. This trade represents a 10.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Wittmann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 6th, Michael Wittmann sold 2,012 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $9,476.52.
- On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Wittmann sold 18,375 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $75,337.50.
indie Semiconductor Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $7.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
