Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Anteris Technologies Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVR opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Anteris Technologies Global has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $6.00.

Anteris Technologies Global Company Profile

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

