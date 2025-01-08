Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 532,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,044,000 after purchasing an additional 345,210 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

