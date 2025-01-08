Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $327.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.22. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $262.54 and a 12-month high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total transaction of $32,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,775.76. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Enstar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

