Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.06.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $733.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.94. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $84.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently -90.26%.

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $68,397.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,815 shares in the company, valued at $681,343.80. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,343 shares of company stock valued at $100,601 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 261.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after buying an additional 403,423 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,802,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 250,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 144,631 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 296.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 70.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 89,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

