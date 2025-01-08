Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 197.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.71.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 115,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $3,867,206.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,691.46. This represents a 92.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 80,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $2,908,341.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,926.13. This trade represents a 39.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,698 shares of company stock worth $19,040,697 over the last three months. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

