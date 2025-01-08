Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $229.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.12.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $181.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.00. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $123.23 and a 52 week high of $198.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.