Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at HC Wainwright

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DNLI. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 3,080 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $64,402.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,778.16. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 15,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $465,339.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,954.06. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,943 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,727,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,491,000 after buying an additional 903,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3,234.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,831,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596,508 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,749,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,770 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,418,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272,454 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,417,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after purchasing an additional 84,522 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.