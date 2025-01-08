Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $460.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $360.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $338.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.13.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $393.46 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $493.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.