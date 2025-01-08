Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.