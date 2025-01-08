First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
First of Long Island Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of FLIC stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62.
First of Long Island Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.45%.
About First of Long Island
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
