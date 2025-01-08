Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $205.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $147.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $179.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $130.28 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. First County Bank CT purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

