JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

JD stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. JD.com has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 58.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

