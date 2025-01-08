Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CL King downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

DIN stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $429.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.75. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 217.6% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 104,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 71,816 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 135.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 124,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 86,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

