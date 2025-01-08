Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a $13.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 5.9 %

BLMN stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -107.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 62.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -872.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after buying an additional 569,855 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,693.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.