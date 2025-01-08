Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $599.75 million, a PE ratio of -364.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,984,000 after buying an additional 165,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,360,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,363 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,662,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 130,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,334,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 384,374 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

